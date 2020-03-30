Metro Detroit whiskey company switches to hand sanitizer production during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A whiskey company in Metro Detroit is switching its production over to hand sanitizer to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prestige Imports in Mount Clemens recently switched its core business from craft whiskey production to hand sanitizer production, the company announced.

The hand sanitizer is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization, company officials said.

Prestige Imports is offering its hand sanitizer in cases of six 1.75-liter refillable plastic bottles.

“We are getting calls from hospitals, state health departments, chain stores, distributors and janitorial companies from coast to coast,” the company said in a release.

“We are doing our patriotic duty to convert alcohol products to 80% alcohol hand sanitizer," said Tom Cleaver, marketing director at Prestige Imports. “We were able to convert easily by using existing 1.75 vodka bottles to FDA/WHO approved hand sanitizer.”