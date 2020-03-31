43ºF

Detroit Health Department to host coronavirus conference calls for non-English speaking residents

Detroit officials will host virtual meetings in Arabic, Bengali, Spanish

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department and Neighborhood Department are hosting conference calls to share information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with non-English speaking residents.

The conference calls will take place March 31, April 7 and April 14.

Conference calls will be available at the following times in the following languages:

  • 2 p.m. - Arabic
  • 4 p.m. - Bengali
  • 6 p.m. - Spanish

To access the conference call, dial one of the following phone numbers:

  • 929-436-2866
  • 312-626-6799
  • 346-248-7799

Individuals must then enter the following code into the phone to access the meeting:

  • 363 140 9738 # (pound sign)

For more information, contact your District Administrator or Deputy District Administrator or call 313-224-4415.

