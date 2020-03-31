Detroit Health Department to host coronavirus conference calls for non-English speaking residents
Detroit officials will host virtual meetings in Arabic, Bengali, Spanish
DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department and Neighborhood Department are hosting conference calls to share information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with non-English speaking residents.
The conference calls will take place March 31, April 7 and April 14.
Conference calls will be available at the following times in the following languages:
- 2 p.m. - Arabic
- 4 p.m. - Bengali
- 6 p.m. - Spanish
To access the conference call, dial one of the following phone numbers:
- 929-436-2866
- 312-626-6799
- 346-248-7799
Individuals must then enter the following code into the phone to access the meeting:
- 363 140 9738 # (pound sign)
For more information, contact your District Administrator or Deputy District Administrator or call 313-224-4415.
