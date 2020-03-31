Detroit Health Department to host coronavirus conference calls for non-English speaking residents

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department and Neighborhood Department are hosting conference calls to share information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with non-English speaking residents.

The conference calls will take place March 31, April 7 and April 14.

Conference calls will be available at the following times in the following languages:

2 p.m. - Arabic

4 p.m. - Bengali

6 p.m. - Spanish

To access the conference call, dial one of the following phone numbers:

929-436-2866

312-626-6799

346-248-7799

Individuals must then enter the following code into the phone to access the meeting:

363 140 9738 # (pound sign)

For more information, contact your District Administrator or Deputy District Administrator or call 313-224-4415.