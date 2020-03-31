Michigan hairstylists out of work, but still can’t make house calls

DETROIT – Hair and beauty are not considered “essential business” therefore they are closed right now per the Michigan governor’s orders. That has put stylists and salon owners in a bad spot.

“It has impacted our business industry so greatly in the worst way possible,” Besa Chandler said.

Chandler has been in the business for 32 years. She works at Liquid Salon in Bloomfield Hills. She’s thankful Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included self-employed and independent contractors in those eligible for unemployment benefits.

“I have no source of income and can’t work right now, none of us can,” Chandler said.

But that isn’t stopping clients from trying to get their stylists to do their hair.

“Clients are begging us to come to our house to do their hair,” Katie Hedrick said. “I think it’s so important for us to stay at home. It defeats the purpose for social distancing.”

Hedrick works at Journey Salon in Clarkston. She makes her living in the beauty business and she would love to be able to do clients’ hair right now, but our collective health, she said, is more important.

“I understand it’s important for women to look and feel beautiful, but we have to focus on friends and families and staying healthy so that we can continue our relationship behind the chair when we’re allowed to go back there,” Hedrick said.

Chandler agrees and said there are some products that could tide someone over for right now.

“[Use a root spray.] You shake it and spray it on your root area," she said. "It’s temporary. It washes out, but it will get you through until you can see your professional stylist.”

Chandler recommends L’oreal Professionals Hair Touch Up root concealer.

Her salon, Liquid Salon, has the product in stock in a number of different colors, and they are shipping for free. Call 248-626-3700 or send a message via the salon’s Instagram -- @liquidsalon

