How to remove a gel manicure at home without damaging your nails

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – With our nail salons closed, a lot of people are wondering, “How do I remove the gel from my nails at home?”

Anahid Dilakian, a nail technician at Liquid Salon in Bloomfield Hills, says it’s very bad for your nails to simply pull it off because it could damage your nails.

So, she gives us a how-to of how to remove a gel, or shellac, manicure at home.

After soaking, she recommends using a cuticle pusher or a orange wood stick to scrape the gel off your nails. Then, it’s very important to moisturize.

Watch a video of how to do it below: