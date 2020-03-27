Do you need a pass to go to work? Answers to this and more questions about Michigan’s stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s stay-at-home order, which requires numerous businesses to halt operations or shift to remote work, has led to some confusion.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the order Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Attorney General Dana Nessel said phone lines have been overwhelmed with people asking questions about the order and reporting businesses that are remaining open despite not being essential.

She addressed some of the questions her office has received about the order in a video Friday.

Read answers to the questions below (and watch her video below the questions).

Do you need to have a pass to travel to or from work?

No.

Are workers in RV sales, manufacturing and distribution critical infrastructure workers?

No.

Is construction allowed?

Construction is allowed in limited forms, including construction to maintain and improve roads, bridges, telecommunications infrastructure and public health infrastructure. Construction workers can also do projects necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence. Cosmetic work is not allowed.

Can landscaping and other outdoor maintenance companies operate?

No, unless it improves the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.

Can hardware stores remain open?

Yes because they supply things needed for essential construction work. Hardware stores that are open must implement social distancing practices.

Are golf courses allowed to stay open?

No, and golf courses cannot have employees come to work.

Can tobacco shops, cigar bars, vape shops and hookah lounges stay open?

No.

Are members of the media allowed to have access to the station to deliver news?

Yes.

