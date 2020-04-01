Detroit police ask for help finding missing 38-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 38-year-old man who is in “poor mental condition.”

Kam Franks was last seen on March 14 at 9 p.m., according to police. He left his residence in the 6000 block of Cadieux and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Franks is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to police. He has a medium brown complexion and salt-and-pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black Nike boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.