Henry Ford Health, TCF Bank create $100,000 incentive match fund for COVID-19 healthcare workers

DETROIT – TCF Bank, in collaboration with Henry Ford Health System’s COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, created a $100,000 incentive match fund to aide healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our hospital workers and first responders need immediate support to keep our community safe and strong,” said Gary Torgow, TCF Financial Corp Chairman in a statement. “Our support for the COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, together with other individuals and businesses, will boost the amazing efforts of those who are putting their lives on the line for the benefit of us all.”

TCF Bank wanted to make a financial commitment to help fight the virus in Detroit and hopes it encourages other local businesses and individuals who can to donate to the relief fund.

Henry Ford Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund is being deployed to advance the development of new protocols, diagnostics and treatments critical to addressing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“Having been an essential part of our community for more than 100 years, we know the value partnerships have on making a meaningful impact on the health of our communities,” said Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System in a system. “It is more important than ever for us to come together to fight this pandemic and TCF’s generosity will help us advance that mission.”

TCF Center in Detroit is currently being transformed into a field hospital to house more patients since many hospitals are now at capacity. Construction is excepted to be completed by April 9 or sooner.