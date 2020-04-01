How are you and your family celebrating milestones during coronavirus stay home order?

Birthdays. Anniversaries. Graduations.

Anything that would bring us together.

Our world has changed dramatically in the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, making some of our most cherished moments with family and friends nearly impossible.

But that hasn’t stopped people -- especially Michiganders -- from getting creative. We’ve seen everything from Zoom birthday parties to conference call dinner gatherings that might have otherwise not happened, even if we weren’t under the stay home order. Families and friends are finding ways to stay connected.

Let us know what you’ve done or are planning to do to celebrate these moments (if you are having trouble viewing the form, go here):

If you would like to share a photo, please do so here:

We will contact you at the email you provide if we want to speak to you more about your story.