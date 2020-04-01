WDIV partners with local TV stations to host Governor’s Town Hall - Thursday, 7 p.m.

Please join WDIV-Local 4 for an important, LIVE event tomorrow (Thursday) evening full of life-saving information -- “The Governor’s Town Hall.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders will answer questions on every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic, from hospital preparedness to unemployment benefits to school closures.

Local 4′s Devin Scillian, Carolyn Clifford (7 Action News) and Huel Perkins (Fox 2) will host this unprecedented event that affects all of us.

For the first time, commercial and public television stations in the Detroit market will partner to produce and broadcast a “Governor’s Town Hall” to provide viewers the opportunity to ask questions of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during this time of crisis.

The Town Hall will be broadcast live, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. on channels 4 (WDIV-TV), 2 (WJBK-TV), 7 (WXYZ-TV), 20 (WMYD-TV), 50 (WKBD-TV), 56 (WTVS-TV) and 62 (WWJ-TV). This special will be offered to all broadcast stations in Michigan, in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

In addition to watching it live on Local 4, you can also watch it live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com, and on the WDIV Channel on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV and most Smart TVs.