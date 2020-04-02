Michigan Gov. Whitmer requests extension of emergency powers amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alerted the Legislature that she wants to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days -- bringing us to June 9.

By signing the Executive Order, she is also asking the Legislature to approve an extension of her emergency powers. The extension does not mean the stay-at-home order would last that long. It would extend Whitmer’s ability to make Emergency Orders if she deemed it necessary.

Whitmer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House.

It reads in part:

“To meet the steep, varied and ongoing demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic my administration must continue to use the full range of tools available to protect the health, safety and welfare of our state and its residents. I welcome your and your colleagues shared partnership in fighting this pandemic.”

She then went on to ask for the 70 day extension of her emergency powers.

Mike Shirkey, the Senate Majority Leader said, “We agree that emergency circumstances persist in our state and are prepared to support an extension of the governor’s emergency declaration, but feel a 70 day extension is too long.”

The Legislature meets next week to take up the issue.

The federal response continues in Detroit. Rapid COVID-19 tests are expected to be online Thursday in the city for emergency responders and half of the ventilators the federal authorities have sent have been directly routed to Detroit.

