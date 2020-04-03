Videos show people fighting, ignoring social distancing on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Several videos have been posted online showing people on Detroit’s west side fighting with masks on and ignoring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

Tay Crispy, social media influencer, said coronavirus isn’t stopping anything in Detroit.

“They had the mask on like it was really gonna stop something,” he said.

There at least three videos involving teenage girls fighting dating back to mid-March.

Detroit officials said people need to get a hold of their lives and urge everyone to be more responsible.

There are 10, 791 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan and 417 deaths. In Detroit, there are 2, 858 cases and 101 deaths.

