Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – An Emergency Order issued Thursday sets a fine for violating Michigan orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order that sets a civil fine of up to $1,000 for violating orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The order also outlines the process of referral to licensing agencies for violations made by entities that are regulated by a licensing agency.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially closed schools for the remainder of the school year.

The announcement comes after schools temporarily shuttered as coronavirus (COVID-19) began rapidly spreading in the state.

Henry Ford Health System will launch the first large-scale U.S. study to determine a drug’s effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

The study will test an anti-malarial drug in preventing COVID-19 in healthcare workers and first responders who volunteer to participate.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 10,791 as of Thursday, including 417 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 9,334 confirmed cases and 337 deaths Wednesday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders answered questions on every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic, from hospital preparedness to unemployment benefits to school closures.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a short statement that was released.

Flint announces curfew

A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting Thursday.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the curfew aims to limit the amount of people in public and increase social distancing.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

