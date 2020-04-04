Park visits up, grocery store trips down -- Data from Google shows where people are going during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Google reports generated from tracking cell phone movement show where people have been during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a time where social distancing is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus, the reports offer insight into where people are going.

Google used the median of date from Jan. 3 through Feb. 6 to set a baseline. It then compared trends over the past several weeks to that data. The most recent data is from 2-3 days ago.

Data shows that the amount of people visiting retail and recreational places, such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and movie theaters, decreased 58 percent in Michigan, while the amount of people going to grocery stores and pharmacies dropped 28 percent.

See reports from around the world here.

Fifty-five percent less people have been visiting transit stations, including bus and train stations, and 43 percent less people went to workplaces.

Parks and residencies both had increases. According to the data, 15 percent more people are visiting parks, while residences increased by 12 percent.

The data was also broken down by county. See the full report from Michigan below: