WDIV, ClickOnDetroit launches effort to help local restaurants, frontline workers

Frontline workers across our community are putting their lives at risk in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, working nonstop, sometimes without even thinking about a meal.

WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com have launched Food4Frontline – a community-wide effort to help both frontline workers and local restaurants.

“Let’s support our amazing first responders that are on the front lines and working to keep us safe,” said Marla Drutz, WDIV VP & General Manager. “At the same time, we can support our local restaurant and store workers. This is one small thing we can do as a community to mobilize behind those that are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.”

The Food4Frontline effort will accomplish three things:

1. Solicit: We have heard from so many in our community that are eager to contribute in some way. This is a chance to give back to those that are working so hard to save the lives of people in our community. These heroes without capes are putting their lives at risk while they work long shifts. Let’s feed them.

2. Serve: We will then partner with local restaurants to order meals that will be distributed to those on the frontline. Our hope is this partnership will assist local restaurants and their staff. Our partners uphold high standards in food preparation always and now during this COVID-19 epidemic. Meals for the frontline workers will be individually packaged.

3. Support: Our collective efforts will show those on the frontline – hospital and healthcare workers, emergency responders or staff keeping our store’s shelves stocked that we are thinking of them and appreciate all that they are doing.

To donate meals to Metro Detroit-area hospitals through Food4Frontline, you can start the process at https://4thefrontline.clickondetroit.com/