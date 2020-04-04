You can fish, boat as long as you use your own equipment during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – It’s not hard to spot people who aren’t correctly distancing themselves from one another in our new everyday life.

It gets trickier to know what’s acceptable and what’s not as the weather breaks and people want to get outside more and more.

Boating was not originally one of the listed activities that were allowed under Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s order. It was clarified that it was OK, which was a huge relief for boaters and fishermen.

Under the order, to fish or boat you need to use your own equipment to limit the potential transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

To go boating you have to be part of the same single household and still practice social distancing.

The boat launch near Miller Marina in St. Clair Shores was very busy Friday.

“I’m sure everyone has cabin fever,” Jeff Morton said.