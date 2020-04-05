Woman escapes Shelby Township house fire, son dies

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A house caught on fire Saturday evening near Shelby Road and 25 Mile Road, officials report.

Shelby Township Police and Fire responded to the house fire around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the 73-year-old woman homeowner woke up to her home on fire and attempted to help her 36-year-old son out of the home unsuccessfully.

The woman was forced to leave the home and call 911 at her neighbor’s home, police said.

Police say the home was entirely engulfed by fire when emergency units arrived at the scene. The home owner’s son was later found dead in the home, officials said.

Police say that foul play is not suspected at this time, but investigators from the police and fire departments are investigating the fire.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.