DTE Energy offers resources to business customers during coronavirus crisis

DETROIT – DTE Energy is providing business customers resources to keep them financially afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, the utility company announced.

DTE is also providing businesses advice to help cut down on their energy consumption.

“We want businesses to know that DTE cares about them at this critical time, and we want them to stay safe throughout the crisis, as well as weather the financial challenges it has brought,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy in a statement. “We’ll get through this crisis together as strong partners ready to power growth and prosperity as Michigan recovers.”

One form of assistance is forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the Small Business Administration. Loans are forgivable if certain criteria is met.

The loans allow for businesses to fund up to eight weeks of payroll, including benefits.

Other tips from DTE:

Shut off unnecessary lighting. Double-check that all unused lights are turned off and make any adjustments to timers if necessary.

Close unoccupied areas. By closing off rooms, floors or entire wings that are vacant or not being used, you’ll be able to reduce lighting and HVAC usage, lowering your bills even further.

Turn off non-critical electronics and other equipment. Make sure any non-critical electronics are turned off for now, especially computers and monitors, printers, coffee makers or warmers, radios, and internal signage or TV screens. If your business uses any commercial grade kitchen equipment, such as stoves or ovens, make sure items like burners, fryers and warmers are shut off.

More information on PPP and other benefits can be found here.