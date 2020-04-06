39ºF

Ford creates activity book for children during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

First activity book released

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford says it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus. The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories March 19, 2020, under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
DETROIT – With schools out, playgrounds closed, and businesses shuttered, there’s not much left to keep children busy.

Ford Motor Company released an activity book to help families affected by stay-at-home orders resist boredom and keep children actively learning while school’s out.

For the month of April, Ford will continue to release more additions to its activity book, including coloring pages drawn by Ford designers of iconic Ford vehicles and buildings, crossword puzzles, word scrambles and cut-and-fold paper models, as well as various STEAM-related activities.

Click here to see the first Mustang-inspired activity book.

