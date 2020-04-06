Ford creates activity book for children during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

DETROIT – With schools out, playgrounds closed, and businesses shuttered, there’s not much left to keep children busy.

Ford Motor Company released an activity book to help families affected by stay-at-home orders resist boredom and keep children actively learning while school’s out.

For the month of April, Ford will continue to release more additions to its activity book, including coloring pages drawn by Ford designers of iconic Ford vehicles and buildings, crossword puzzles, word scrambles and cut-and-fold paper models, as well as various STEAM-related activities.

Click here to see the first Mustang-inspired activity book.