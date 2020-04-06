34ºF

GM to begin face mask production today at Warren plant

20,000 are expected to be done by Wednesday

WARREN, Mich. – General Motors will begin its mass production of medical masks Monday at its Warren Transmission Plant.

Paid United Auto Workers volunteers will produce 20,000 masks by Wednesday, the automaker said. GM expects to ramp up production later on to produce up to 50,000 masks per day.

GM announced its “rapid response” project on March 31. The company said it expects to produce up to 1.5 million masks each month.

The company announced March 29 mask production would be held at the Warren plant.

