GM Warren Plant to produce surgical masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

WARREN, Mich. – In addition to the ventilators GM is planning to build at its Kokomo facility in Indiana with Ventec Life Systems, GM will be producing surgical face masks at its Warren plant.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 6 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132

The Warren plant is being cleaned and retooled to manufacture FDA-cleared Level 1 surgical masks. Production is expected to begin this week.

The auto-maker is aiming to produce 50,000 masks per day with the next two weeks, but expects production could double pending on the availability of materials.

GM will be collaborating with governments and local suppliers to distribute the masks.

