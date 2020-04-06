Michigan House Democrat Rep. Karen Whitsett tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – A second member of the Michigan House Democratic Caucus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) is doing well and appears to be on the other side of her illness, according the House. Whitsett was not in attendance at the March 17 session and has self-quarantined since becoming ill. Caucus members, as well as House Speaker Lee Chatfield, have been notified of the situation and instructed to take precautionary measures, reads a statement from the House.

“I also am praying for her speedy recovery, and for the safety of her friends and family,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills).“Rep. Whitsett’s positive result in another reminder that everyone must follow the recommended guidelines and in practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider.”

On March 26, it was reported Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).