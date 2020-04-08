Harper Woods residents tired of seeing gloves, masks left behind instead of disposed of properly

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Most people are wearing gloves in order to keep themselves safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- but some people aren’t properly disposing of those gloves.

Residents in Harper Woods are tired of seeing gloves just thrown about all over the city.

“Well, I’m noticing all up and down our main streets, outside of businesses and grocery stores, there are a lot of discarded personal protection equipment kind of gloves. And then we also have masks that are just being discarded,” Ernestine Lyons said.

Lyons said it’s frustrating because the gloves are just feet away from trash cans.

“In some cases the, you know, trash receptacles are literally right next to where these discarded -- you know, gloves and things are. It’s pretty frustrating because, in some ways, you know we all want to do our part to -- you know -- flatten the curves,” Lyons said.

Lyons said she’s glad people are taking the extra precautions by wearing masks and gloves, but just throwing them on the ground after you’re done is unacceptable.

She’s hoping something can be done to stop this. Lyons suggests creating a public service announcement.

“A lot of folks in the community were saying, ‘Maybe we should fine people, maybe we should do this.’ And I know it’s just not our community. We’re all over the place. People are experiencing this issue,” Lyons said.

In the meantime, she just wants people to do their part.

“We should be just mindful and if there is a receptacle don’t just take it off and toss it right next to your car. Or just be mindful take it and throw it away where it should be thrown away or put it in a plastic bag and throw it away when you get home,” she said.