Local catering company provides food to workers transforming Detroit’s TCF Center into COVID-19 hospital

DETROIT – As the TCF Center turns into a makeshift hospital that will be used to help people recover from coronavirus (COVID-19), a local catering company wanted to make sure all the workers aren’t doing it on an empty stomach.

It’s a simple form of appreciation packed inside a lunch box.

“Oh, we did a marinated chicken breast and rice pilaf, green beans on Monday. And then some snacks and some cookies, chips and bottled water,” said Anthony and Cindy Jackson, with Jackson’s Five Star Catering.

They said it isn’t much but they wanted to at least give out free lunches to those working hard inside the TCF Center.

“It’s great that we could, you know, have a connection with the Army, the National Guard. We also donated to all the local police or fire departments in our neighborhood. And it’s just a chance for us to get together and give back to what all the community has also given to us,” Cindy Jackson said.

Army SPC Anton Horton is one of the many people transforming the TCF Center to a hospital.

“This is what we signed up for, you know, just to do this do exactly what we’re doing right now," Horton said. “And provide hope to people who may feel, you know, kind of scared.”

This is a scary situation for everyone. Many don’t know what’s to come.

Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Michigan. That ban forced businesses and restaurants to close their doors in order to stop the spread of COVID-19).

“Yeah hopefully it’ll just be to the 30th so, you know, that’ll put us over the edge to where we’ll, you know, be able to jump right back in and start things right back up so hopefully it won’t go past that but you know we have to do what’s right and be safe,” Cindy Jackson said.

