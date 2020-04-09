WATCH: Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order, provides state COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order until the end of the month on Thursday.

Whitmer said the order, which aims to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), is extended until April 30. The order was originally slated to end April 14.

The order also imposes stricter rules stores must follow to reduce foot traffic, inlcuding limiting how many people are in a store at a time, adding six-foot markers on the ground where customers will wait to enter and closing areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

During a press conference, Whitmer presented several models of possible COVID-19 scenarios in Michigan depending on the approach taken to slow the virus.

See those models below:

As of Thursday, there are 21,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, and 1,076 have died.

According to officials, 56 people have recovered from the illness as of April 3. The state said recovery numbers will be provided weekly, in addition to daily case and death updates.

