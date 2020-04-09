43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

WATCH: Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order, provides state COVID-19 update

Order extended to April 30

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, Stay At Home Order, Stay At Home, Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the state's stay-at-home order during a press conference on April 9, 2020.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the state's stay-at-home order during a press conference on April 9, 2020. (State of Michigan)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order until the end of the month on Thursday.

READ: Michigan extends ‘stay home’ order to April 30 -- What you need to know

Whitmer said the order, which aims to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), is extended until April 30. The order was originally slated to end April 14.

The order also imposes stricter rules stores must follow to reduce foot traffic, inlcuding limiting how many people are in a store at a time, adding six-foot markers on the ground where customers will wait to enter and closing areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

RELATED: Michigan House Speaker opposes extension of stay-at-home order

During a press conference, Whitmer presented several models of possible COVID-19 scenarios in Michigan depending on the approach taken to slow the virus.

See those models below:

As of Thursday, there are 21,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, and 1,076 have died.

According to officials, 56 people have recovered from the illness as of April 3. The state said recovery numbers will be provided weekly, in addition to daily case and death updates.

Watch Thursday’s press conference below:

Read More:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: