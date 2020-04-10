Henry Ford Health: More than 1,000 coronavirus patients discharged, fewer than 700 still hospitalized

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report more than 1,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while fewer than 700 remain hospitalized.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, 1,007 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged -- an additional 154 patients since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 743 on Wednesday to 696 on Friday.

In total, 6,698 people have tested negative, while 4,285 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 6.67 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 7.68 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.

A 58-year-old woman who developed a rare form of encephalitis after testing positive for the coronavirus has been discharged, as well, officials said. She was sent to a rehabilitation facility on Thursday.

“I’m very cautiously optimistic that she will continue to recover,” said Elissa Fory, M.D., a Henry Ford neurologist who was part of the team of medical specialists involved in the patient’s care.