Henry Ford Health: 853 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged, number in hospital drops

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report more than 850 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged since over the last month, and there are fewer people in the hospital with the virus than a day ago.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 853 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged -- an additional 75 patients since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 752 on Tuesday to 743 on Wednesday morning.

In total, 6,199 people have tested negative, while 4,037 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 6.46 days in the hospital and 7.71 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.

Henry Ford’s Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, and Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said 734 of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. The health system has more than 31,000 employees across five hospitals.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, hospital officials said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.