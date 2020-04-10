Multiple residents die from COVID-19 at Wayne County nursing home

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview is a massive rehabilitation home that has become a COVID-19 hot spot.

Insiders told Local 4 it all started with a letter mailed out March 26 from the facility’s executive director. The letter said on March 23, a resident testing positive for coronavirus and was rushed to a hospital. That resident reportedly never recovered and died.

Just over a week ago, the same facility had alpacas brought in to delight residents and raise morale.

Officials with the nursing home have confirmed seven residents have died and many more testing positive for COVID-19.

Multiple insiders at the facility told Local 4 the number of deaths is far greater than seven and that residents, many with compromised immune systems, are dying quickly before they can be tested or treated.

