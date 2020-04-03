43ºF

Alpacas brighten day for Riverview nursing home residents

Animals visit through windows

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

An alpaca visits with a nursing home resident in Riverview, Mich. on April 2, 2020.
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – While nursing home residents can’t have guests during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, some surprise visitors dropped by to brighten their day Thursday.

Three alpacas paid a visit to the Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview.

Fin, Thunder and Lego spent time outside the windows of residents. They are currently stuck in their rooms because of COVID-19.

The animals will return to the nursing home when the pandemic ends so the seniors can meet them up close.

