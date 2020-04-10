Volunteers step in to keep Waterford Meals on Wheels program running

WATERFORD, Mich. – On any given day, the Waterford Meals on Wheel program has about 80 volunteers working to keep it running.

Now, however, that number has dwindled to 15. That’s where the good news starts -- Multiple acts of kindness are keeping the program running.

It’s a big job to produce 800 meals a day -- especially with a far leaner staff. While volunteers at the Waterford Senior Center are down in numbers, their spirits are bright.

This week alone, they’ve packed up and delivered 2,000 meals and packages of supplies, bringing them door-to-door.

They’re relying solely on church groups and anonymous donors dropping off supplies curbside.

School lunch aides who are out of work right now are stepping up to help wash dishes, cook and deliver dinners to those who need a helping hand now more than ever.

They are getting the job done, but they could always use more help. Anyone who wishes to help out is asked to contact the Waterford Senior Center at 248-682-9450 or Donielle Fidler at fidled01@wsdmi.org.

