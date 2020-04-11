Court recovers more than $11M in restitution funds from doctor accused putting patients through needless cancer treatments

DETROIT – The court has recovered more than $11 million in restitution funds from a Detroit-area doctor who put cancer patients through needless treatments.

Farid Fata was found guilty of poisoning more than 500 patients through needless cancer treatments in order to collect millions from insurance companies.

According to officials $4.2 million is due to patient claims. The court has been ordered to start paying those out immediately.

In February, a judge decided Farid Fata would not be able to withdraw his 2014 guilty plea. Fata is serving a 45-year prison term.