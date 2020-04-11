52ºF

First responders escort Easter Bunny through Woodhaven neighborhood for children, families

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – Families typically go to malls, parks and civic centers to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, but that’s not possible this year.

Many neighborhoods, like Woodhaven, have decided to bring the Easter Bunny to families adhering to the stay-at-home order.

Families stood outside their homes and waved as the Easter Bunny was escorted through the area by first responders.

