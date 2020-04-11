First responders escort Easter Bunny through Woodhaven neighborhood for children, families

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – Families typically go to malls, parks and civic centers to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, but that’s not possible this year.

RELATED: How to celebrate Easter without having family over due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Many neighborhoods, like Woodhaven, have decided to bring the Easter Bunny to families adhering to the stay-at-home order.

Families stood outside their homes and waved as the Easter Bunny was escorted through the area by first responders.

RELATED: Corktown residents asked to place Easter eggs in windows for neighborhood children to find on walks