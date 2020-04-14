Essential workers in Oakland County required to wear face masks due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – All essential workers in Oakland County who have contact with the public and those who goes to the grocery store within the county are now required to wear face masks.

Businesses have until April 27 to comply with the new order.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter also announced a new drive-thru testing site.

Coulter began Tuesday’s announcement by praising Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for the testing at the State Fairgrounds.

Officials now have a similar setup in Pontiac, outside of the circuit court. It will begin Thursday, with 50-100 people tested Thursday and Friday and up to 250 people once its full up and running, Coulter said.

Residents must have symptoms of the coronavirus to get tested.

First responders, Pontiac residents, essential workers people 65 and older and those with underlying conditions are a priority.

The county will also start publishing recovery rates on its website. The number will include people who were diagnosed 30 days prior and are no longer showing symptoms. As of Tuesday, 298 people in Oakland County have recovered, according to officials.