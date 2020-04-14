Metro Detroit business owners explain fears, frustrations of coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown

DETROIT – While politicians debate what should and shouldn’t be allowed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Metro Detroit business owners are on the front lines trying to save their livelihoods.

Local 4 rounded up a panel of business owners who are very concerned about the process of getting back into business. They spoke about their fears, frustrations and how they might affect everyone.

Whether a business makes chocolates, grows flowers or sells retail, the question now is when they will be able to reopen.

On Tuesday, a group of business owners devastated by the coronavirus closures joined a Zoom video call. The group included a business expert from Oakland University, a longtime business consultant and six Metro Detroit business owners:

Janell Townsend, of Oakland University

Barbara Whittaker, of T3 Innovation Strategists

Alexandra Clark, of Bon Bon Bon in Hamtramck

Beverly Bantom, of Unique Expressions in Ferndale

Julie Cotton, of Salon Enigma in Farmington Hills

Orlando Robinson, of D&D Innovations in Detroit

Tanya Hill, a partner at Paradies Largadere at Detroit Metro Airport

Tim Travis, of Goldner Walsh Garden and Home in Pontiac

Clark said short of having adequate virus testing, antibody testing, a cure and a vaccine, many business owners feel doomed if they don’t reopen. She said they even feel potentially doomed if they do reopen.

Bantom has two businesses, including the retail shop in Ferndale.

“I think it’s best to just wait,” Bantom said. “Even though I’d love to open up.”

Cotton owns Salon Enigma and is willing to put safety precautions in place for her nail and hair clients.

Townsend has a unique historical perspective.

“The closest thing was the 1918 Spanish flu,” Townsend said.

“The reality is we are not ready to open our country back up,” Robinson said.

Whittaker said we need guidance from our government, which would take months to develop.

“The food industry is one thing you have to look at,” Whittaker said.

Business owners said without that guidance, they will have to figure something else out.

“I think, moving forward, we have to move slowly,” Hill said.

“We’re going to try to bring the garden to them,” Travis said.

You can hear from all of the business owners and experts in Paula Tutman’s video above.