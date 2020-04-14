Michigan coatings maker scales up to produce hand sanitizer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A coatings manufacturing company in Macomb Township said it is scaling up its operations during the coronavirus pandemic to produce hand sanitizer.

In an email to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit on Tuesday, Allied PhotoChemical COO Mike Kelly said his business is considered essential/critical under the state order because its technology is used on every firefighter’s oxygen tank, diabetes medical strips, structural materials, and more.

Allied wants the hand sanitizer to go to other local manufacturing and Michigan manufacturing companies to help make work environments safer. Kelly said they also are working with police and fire departments.

Hand sanitizer made by Allied PhotoChemical in Macomb Township, Mich. (Allied PhotoChemical)

