Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends expiration of driver’s licenses, state ID cards

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday temporarily extending the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state identification cards and commercial vehicle registrations that would have otherwise expired amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency declaration.

The extension does not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.

The order also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.

“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Whitmer said. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”

The order, which takes effect April 13 at 11:59 p.m., temporarily extends:

Commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 to June 30.

Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, to June 30.

If you’re looking to renew your licenses you can do it online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

