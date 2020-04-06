Coronavirus in Michigan: What to do while Secretary of State branch offices are closed

DETROIT – Many people have asked what they are supposed to do if they need a Secretary of State branch.

Offices are currently closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Kiosks are also out of service.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said people can go online to do what they normally would visit a branch to do.

“For nearly everyone who needs to renew their license or their vehicle tabs, they can do that online at michigan.gov/sos,” Benson said.

Benson said restrictions, such as insurance requirements, that would typically require someone to visit a branch in person have been lifted. Late fees have also been waived.

She said some things may not go smoothly as many people try to access online services, but noted that her office is working to make sure everything works as best as it can.

Benson also said her office has been preparing for more people to vote by mail.