Michigan’s Ugly Dog Distillery makes hand sanitizer for Ohio food banks

CHELSEA, Mich. – Ugly Dog Distillery is delivering hand sanitizer that will be given to Ohio food banks.

The distillery based in Chelsea, Michigan said JobsOhio ordered three palettes of the hand sanitizer, which is about 1,320 bottles.

JobsOhio has been purchasing hand sanitizer from distillers to provide to 12 food banks amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am not a native of the area, however it has taken just a few moments to realize there is quite a bit of competition between the two states . . . especially between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University," Ugly Dog CEO David Salmon said. “But we all come together when something like COVID-19 threatens us.”

Ugly Dog has been making hand sanitizer for a several weeks, and it has donated it to first responders and health care workers in Michigan. It has also given out hundreds of free bottles to people who visit the distillery.

Other breweries and distilleries in Michigan have also shifted to making hand sanitizer after the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relaxed regulations to allow beverage distillers to make denatured alcohol.

Denatured alcohol is a byproduct of the brewing process.

“It is amazing how the whole distilled spirits industry has come together to provide assistance by producing hand sanitizer as partners not competitors,” Salmon said.

Ugly Dog Distillery will continue to give out hand sanitizer while supplies last.

The distillery is at at 218 S. Main Street in downtown Chelsea. It is open from 2-8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.