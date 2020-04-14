Tide Cleaners offer free laundry services to Detroit frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and their immediate families can take their personal laundry to any Tide Cleaners location in the Detroit area to be washed for free.

Storefronts can wash items like jeans, shorts, t-shirts, socks and undergarments, officials said.

Eligible individuals must provide a valid form of identification or badge to receive the free services, officials said. A family member can bring the laundry on behalf of a frontline worker, but must provide a photo of the worker’s identification or badge.

Frontline workers in the Detroit area are encouraged to visit this website to learn more about services offered and to find a nearby Tide Cleaners location.

Tide Loads of Hope listed the following stipulations for the free program:

Eligible frontline workers include paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers and firefighters. Immediate family include next of kin or individuals that share the same household address.

Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week until May 9.

When Tide Cleaners reaches capacity for the day, they will let guests know that they are unable to accept any further loads that day and guests can return the following day to have their laundry done.

COVID-19 exposed clothing, clothing worn while treating patients, leathers, comforters and wedding dresses are not eligible.

Free laundry services exclude Tide Cleaners locker locations.

“We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Detroit communities,” said Jenny Maxwell, Associate Director for Tide. “The front-line responders of Detroit are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as seamless as possible and lighten the load for those at the front lines during this time.”

