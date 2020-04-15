Search for the nearest Michigan COVID-19 testing site

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding testing criteria for coronavirus to include those with mild symptoms.

It has put together a COVID-19 test site finder here.

Michigan’s COVID-19 testing priority criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients

Symptomatic healthcare workers

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: long-term care or elderly living facilities

Jails or prisons

Homeless shelters

Residential foster care facilities

Other group living setting

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

First responders with symptoms

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

Individuals with mild symptoms

If you believe you have coronavirus you should contact your healthcare provider to discuss if you should be tested.