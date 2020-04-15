30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Search for the nearest Michigan COVID-19 testing site

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Michigan COVID-19, COVID-19, Testing, Test Sites, Michigan, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, Test, COVID-19 Tests, Covid-19 Testing
COVID-19 testing site search tool
COVID-19 testing site search tool (https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding testing criteria for coronavirus to include those with mild symptoms.

It has put together a COVID-19 test site finder here.

Michigan’s COVID-19 testing priority criteria now includes:

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Symptomatic healthcare workers
  • Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: long-term care or elderly living facilities
  • Jails or prisons
  • Homeless shelters
  • Residential foster care facilities
  • Other group living setting
  • Patients age 65 and older with symptoms
  • Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
  • First responders with symptoms
  • Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
  • Individuals with mild symptoms

Click here to find a testing site near you

If you believe you have coronavirus you should contact your healthcare provider to discuss if you should be tested.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: