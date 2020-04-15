Search for the nearest Michigan COVID-19 testing site
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding testing criteria for coronavirus to include those with mild symptoms.
It has put together a COVID-19 test site finder here.
Michigan’s COVID-19 testing priority criteria now includes:
- Hospitalized patients
- Symptomatic healthcare workers
- Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: long-term care or elderly living facilities
- Jails or prisons
- Homeless shelters
- Residential foster care facilities
- Other group living setting
- Patients age 65 and older with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
- Individuals with mild symptoms
Click here to find a testing site near you
If you believe you have coronavirus you should contact your healthcare provider to discuss if you should be tested.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.