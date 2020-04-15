Selfridge Air National Guard Base will not get F-35 planes

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County will not receive F-35 planes that President Donald Trump said he was considering sending there.

Wisconsin will receive the planes.

While speaking at a Warren manufacturing plant in late January, Trump said he was “giving strong consideration” to having some of the fleet go to Michigan.

Macomb County has been trying to get F-35s to the base for years. A campaign was launched in 2017, but the federal government decided to send the planes somewhere else.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller released a statement about the decision to not select Selfridge:

“We are disappointed at the news that Selfridge Air National Guard Base was not selected as an F-35 base. For those of us who personally know the Airmen, the base and the leadership team in place at Selfridge, we are confident that the base is well positioned to be selected for the next round of F-35 basing or other critical future missions.”

County Executive Mark Hackel responded to the news in a video: