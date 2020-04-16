New scams target Metro Detroiters amid COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – New scams are targeting Metro Detroiters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update April 16, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 29,263; Death toll now at 2,093

From stimulus check scams to Facebook privacy concerns, we have important information from the attorney general and the better business bureau.

There out there scammers looking to make their move as we’re dealing with a global pandemic and they know many of you are home and online -- which is why were seeing a spike in online hacks and threats.

There’s a challenge to share your senior photo in an effort to support high school seniors who won’t see prom or a graduation ceremony. However, by doing so, you’re sharing information that can be used to access one’s personal information. When and where someone graduated are frequently used as security questions on many websites.

Expect more stimulus check scams too.

The FBI is aware that scammers are trying to reach residents, so be suspicious of any calls or emails you receive from unknown senders.

If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company or agency directly or checking the company website.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has been working to track scams and issued warnings about everything from fake COVID-19 kits to scammers going door-to-door to get your information.

If you’ve received a phishing email, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Consumers can file a complaint of price gouging online here, or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.