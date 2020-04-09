Michigan AG warns residents of potential door-to-door scammers during coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of potential door-to-door scammers posing as government officials amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nessel says residents should be wary of scammers offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are not aware of any specific instances of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents should be prepared for anything in this time of emergency,” Nessel said. “Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks.”

Officials say scammers may pose as government officials providing unemployment service, utility workers or census workers. Scammers will typically request a fee in exchange for a service offered or convince an individual to provide personal or financial information, officials said.

Individuals should report scams to their local law enforcement agency. A report can be filed with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team online here or by calling 877-765-8388.

Census workers typically make door-to-door visits this time of year, but the 2020 Census operations schedule has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

