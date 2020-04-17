32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen April 5

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, Missing Teenager, Missing Teenage Girl
DaeJanay Campbell
DaeJanay Campbell (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for DaeJanay Campbell, a 15-year-old girl last seen on April 5.

According to authorities, she was last seen at her residence in the 18000 block of Beland Street.

Campbell is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone who has seen DaeJanay Campbell, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: