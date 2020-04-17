Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen April 5
DETROIT – Police are looking for DaeJanay Campbell, a 15-year-old girl last seen on April 5.
According to authorities, she was last seen at her residence in the 18000 block of Beland Street.
Campbell is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone who has seen DaeJanay Campbell, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
