How to safely remove and dispose of rubber gloves

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – While many are wearing masks and gloves to stay safe, some aren’t disposing of them correctly.

It’s become a troubling sight in parking lots and sidewalks across Metro Detroit and two grandparents in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to do something about it.

They’re not touching the masks and gloves people have carelessly thrown away. Jim and Valerie Champine don’t want to catch coronavirus themselves, but they’re on a mission to keep their community clean and safe.

For two decades, the couple has been a regular sight walking four miles around their neighborhood in Grosse Pointe Woods.

“Well, we walk everyday anyway,” Jim Champine said. “Now that we have nothing to do, we walk twice a day.”

Since the stay-at-home order was put in place, they noticed something troubling along their route -- gloves and masks discarded improperly.

The two said they have used a picker to pick up about two dozen masks, wipes and gloves everyday.

They take precautions, using a picker and disposing of the garbage bag before they enter their home.

“It’s just disgusting how people can walk out the door and throw it down and pick up their germs,” Valerie Champine said.

They make sure they never touch the discarded masks and gloves. But hope the the people investing in this gear will think twice before leaving it behind.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

