Motor City Pride to be postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Motor City Pride, Detroit’s gay pride event, is being postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event, which features a parade, live music and numerous vendors, was originally scheduled for June 6-7.

The new dates have not been chosen and will be announced once organizers better understand what will happen with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, organizers are “working with city representatives on alternate dates to hold the festival later this summer.”

June is Pride Month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events across the country are being postponed or canceled.

It was previously announced that Grand Rapids Pride will be moved to Aug. 1, while Kalamazoo Pride will be postponed to a date that has yet to be decided.

Ferndale Pride was rescheduled from late May to Sept. 26.

The inaugural Macomb County Pride, which was scheduled for June 27, will now be a virtual event. A smaller event may be held in the late summer or early fall.

Changes to other Michigan Pride events, including Motor City Pride in Detroit, Up North Pride Week in Traverse City and Ypsi Pride in Ypsilanti, have not been announced. These events are all scheduled for June.