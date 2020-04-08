Ferndale Pride rescheduled due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale Pride, which was scheduled for the last Saturday in May, has been moved to September due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event will now be held Sept. 26.

June is Pride Month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events across the country are being postponed or canceled.

It was previously announced that Grand Rapids Pride will be moved to Aug. 1, while Kalamazoo Pride will be postponed to a date that has yet to be decided.

The inaugural Macomb County Pride, which was scheduled for June 27, will now be a virtual event. A smaller event may be held in the late summer or early fall.

Changes to other Michigan Pride events, including Motor City Pride in Detroit, Up North Pride Week in Traverse City and Ypsi Pride in Ypsilanti, have not been announced. These events are all scheduled for June.