Over 80 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl seized at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – Customs Border Protection officers inspecting commercial trucks departing the United States and destined for Canada overnight at the Blue Water Bridge discovered several pounds of narcotics located in the tractor cab of an outbound commercial carrier.

The commercial carrier was hauling a shipment of flavoring syrup originating in California. The driver became visibly shaken during the examination of his cab. During the inspection, over 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were discovered.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, CBP officers were conducting outbound enforcement exams destined for Canada. A Canadian driver and member of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program, Free and Secure Trade or FAST, was referred for a cab check.

During a physical inspection of the cab, the driver became increasingly nervous. Officers discovered several bricks of suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The driver was arrested by federal officials.

“CBP Officers, working to keep the nation’s economy moving, stopped this shipment of illegal drugs from reaching its destination,” said Christopher Perry, Director of Field Operations. “I am grateful for their vigilance and attention to detail in this interception.”

“The driver faces federal prosecution for the exportation of illegal drugs. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Task Force Port Huron is investigating. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court proceeding."