Website launched to offer Michigan residents free mental health resources during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Stay Home, Stay MIndful website in partnership with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide a new mental health resource for Michiganders to access for free during the COVID-19 pandemic facing both the state and nation.

Starting Friday, Michiganders across the state can access a specially-curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety.

You can reach the website by clicking here.

“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” said Whitmer. “That is why I am proud to partner with Headspace, I know this science-based resource will be valuable during this challenging time. This virus has taken a toll on Michiganders’ physical and mental health. While we all stay home and stay safe, it is so important take the time to check in and take care yourself. Michiganders are tough, but having access to tools like this one will help us all get through this together.”

Today’s announcement follows additional steps MDHHS has taken to provide mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recently launched warmline that connects Michiganders living with persistent mental health conditions to certified peer support specialists.

The warmline operates 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week at 888-733-7753.

The department has also published several guides in support of the emotional health of older adults, children, health care providers, first responders and others who may have unique needs when processing the impacts of this pandemic. Those can be found on the Resources section of MDHHS coronavirus website.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.