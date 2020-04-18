Michigan State University tuition rates will not change next school year due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University announced a tuition freeze due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rates for the 2020-21 will not increase.

“In the coming months many families will be facing difficult financial decisions as a result of the pandemic. In freezing tuition rates for the upcoming academic year, we are doing what we can to ensure students can stay in our Spartan family,” President Samuel L. Stanley said. “The core of a land-grant university’s mission is to provide access to quality, affordable education for all – no matter the challenge or circumstance.”

According to officials, the school is The university is under a two-year budget approved in June 2018. The budget established a tuition freeze for all undergraduate students, so tuition rates also did not increase for the 2019-20 academic year.

Now, 2018-2019 rates will continue for a third year.

The tuition freeze will apply to all rates university-wide except the College of Law, where tuition decisions have not been made.

Several actions are being taken to make up budget shortfalls.

Travel expenditures are being reduced, construction and remodeling projects are being modified, equipment expenditures are being modified and planned hiring is being reviewed.

Also, all executives will take a 2-7 percent temporary pay cut. These cuts are based on salary levels, which are anticipated to last through June, but could possibly last for a full year.

Stanley is voluntarily taking a 10 percent pay reduction, which is effective immediately.