WATCH: A special tribute to Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline

Legend was one of Detroit’s most beloved sports heroes

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers legend and Hall of Famer Al Kaline died April 6 at the age of 85.

Kaline played 22 season in MLB, all with the Tigers, from 1953 to 1974. He was a member of the 1968 World Series team and amassed 399 home runs, 3,007 hits and 1,582 RBI in 2,834 career games.

Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint featured a special tribute to the sports legend.

You can watch the tribute in the video above.

